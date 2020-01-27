American Pop star Selena Gomez has accused her ex-lover and singer, Justin Beiber of emotional abuse during their eight-year on/off relationship.

Speaking during a candid chat with NPR on Sunday, Gomez said she was victimised while with Beiber who is now married to model Hailey Baldwin.

“And I’m not being disrespectful, I do feel I was a victim to certain abuse.”

Asked if she meant emotional abuse, Gomez added: “Yes, and I think that it’s something that – I had to find a way to understand it as an adult.

“And I had to understand the choices I was making.

Speaking further, the 27-year-old singer said “As much as I definitely don’t want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I’ve ever felt and I’ve found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible.”

Selena also talked about her hit song “Lose You To Love Me”, saying “I’m very proud of it [the song]. It has a different meaning to me now from when I wrote it.

“I felt I didn’t get a respectful closure, and I had accepted that, but I know I needed some way to just say a few things that I wish I had said.

“It’s not a hateful song; it’s a song that is saying – I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it wasn’t that

“It was very difficult and I’m happy it’s over. And I felt like this was a great way to just say, you know, it’s done, and I understand that, and I respect that, and now here I am stepping into a whole other chapter.”

The track features lyrics about a toxic relationship, openly accusing Bieber of tearing her down when they were together and replacing her within “two months” after their split.

She sang: “You promised the world and I fell for it. I put you first and you adored it. Set fires to my forest. And you let it burn…

Gomez and Bieber parted ways in March 2018, and in July that year he announced he was engaged to Baldwin.

Meanwhile, in September last year, Bieber opened up about his personal problems and admitted he had abused drugs, suffered form depression and treated women badly in the past.