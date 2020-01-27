Plateau Attack: Buhari Sends Message To Community Leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged community and religious leaders in Plateau state, central Nigeria, to caution youths on the need to always live in a peaceful manner.

The Nigerian leader was reacting to the attacks that resulted in the death of at least 15 persons in Plateau.

The attack is the second in two weeks following the killing of 12 persons in Kulben village in Kombun District of Mangu by gunmen

In his condolence message, president Buhari assured that terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and associated crimes would be defeated.

The president made this known in a statement issued by his media aide Garba Shehu on Monday.

“In Plateau State, gun men launched yet another bloody attack, killing innocent citizens. This shocking and sad incident should be condemned by all citizens,” the statement read.

“Revenge, hatred and violent attacks should have no place in a multi-ethnic, multicultural and multi-religious society as we have in this country.”