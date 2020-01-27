NPFL: Sunshine Stars, Kano Pillars’ Boss ‘Satisfied’ With Matchday 17 Result

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) heavyweights, Kano Pillars FC extended their unbeaten record in the ongoing 2019/2020 domestic season to twelve games after playing out a 2-2 draw away to Sunshine Stars of Akure in one of the Matchday 17 fixtures on Sunday.

Concise News reports that in similar vein, Sunshine Stars maintained their five-match unbeaten run with the result.

The home side’s midfielder, Anthony Omaka grabbed a brace in the encounter, scoring the opener in the 37th minute off a beautiful cross from Wasiu Jimoh.

Auwalu Ali drew the visitors level with a long-range strike in the 50th minute, before Omaka restored the lead for the Akure Gunners in the 62nd minute.

Ali completed his own brace later on to make it 2-2 for the side from the north of Nigeria.

All efforts by the home team to collect maximum points proved abortive as Pillars held on for the draw.

Speaking after the match, Kabir Dogo, Sunshine Stars’ Technical Adviser, stated that he was proud of the performance of his players.

“It’s one of those things. At least, anybody who watch Sunshine Stars regularly knows that we have a good team with quality players at least. So, I’m satisfied with what my players did,” he said.

Ibrahim Musa, Kano Pillars’ Technical Adviser, said on his part that his intention was for his team to pick three points in Akure.

“I am happy with the one point because Sunshine Stars are a good team. If you check the league’s table, they are fourth on the log while we are 12th. So, getting a point from them to me is a good thing.

“We took our time to study the weakness of our opponents and we made efforts to capitalise on them in the second half. In the first half we didn’t play like the usual Kano Pillars.

“We changed the style of the game in the dressing room. Now, we are going back home to ensure we get the maximum three points from them when they come visiting,” he said.

While speaking to Pillars official website, the experienced tactician identified the secret to his side’s 12-game unbeaten run to collective efforts of his wards, technical crew, the fans and management of the Sai Masu Gida.

He restated his determination to ensure that the club finish the first stanza of the season in the top-five on the NPFL log.

He finally thanked the Hausa community based in Akure for turning out in their large number to support the team.

According to the mouthpiece of the Sai Masu Gida, Rilwanu Idris Malikawa, the team will leave Akure for Kano on Monday Morning and would start preparation ahead of their all their matchday 18 clash against new comers, Adamawa United at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Sunday 2nd February, 2020.

The standings at the moment#NPFL20 pic.twitter.com/1akM6wMfPj — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) January 26, 2020

Sunshine Stars now have 27 points from 17 matches, while Pillars are placed 12th on 21 points (with two games in hand).