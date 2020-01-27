Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Monday, Jan. 27th, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Monday, January 27th, 2020.

Kobe Bryant Dead: Immense Sadness, Shock All Over The World

The sporting world was hit with stunning news on Sunday when multiple outlets reported that American basketball legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, USA. Bryant was among the five people on board the helicopter that crashed on a hillside near Malibu.

Imo North Senatorial Candidate Shot Dead By NSCDC Official

Ndubuisi Emenike, the Action Alliance candidate in the Imo North 2019 senatorial election, has been accidentally shot dead by an operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). Spokesman for the police in Imo Orlando Ikeokwu told newsmen that Emenike was shot dead by the NSCDC official during a celebration party held in honour of APC’s Miriam Onuoha the winner of the Okigwe North Federal Constituency.

Leah Sharibu’s Father Reacts To Childbirth Report

Leah Sharibu’s father, Nathan Sharibu, says he will not give any credence to reports that his daughter has given birth and has been married off to a Boko Haram commander. Mr Sharibu made this known after journalist Ahmad Sakilda, believed to have access to the terrorists, tweeted that the abducted Dapchi schoolgirl was now a mother.

2023 Presidency: Arewa Consultative Forum Founder Tells Igbos What To Do To Produce Slot

Founding member of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) Alhaji Tanko Yakasai has advised Igbos in Nigeria to “work hard for power” as “there is no reason to deny the South-East the opportunity” regarding the 2023 presidential seat. Yakasai, an elder statesman, was speaking with newsmen after a closed-door peace initiative by some eminent Nigerians in Lagos recently.

One Feared Dead, Others Injured As Boko Haram Bomb Mosque In Borno

A 12-year-old child has been killed and many people injured after twin suicide bombers linked to the Boko Haram attacked a mosque in Gwoza, Borno state, on Sunday. The suicide bombers forced their way into the mosque while prayer was ongoing.

SERAP Sues Buhari, Osinbajo, Demands Public Declaration Of Assets

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has approached an Abuja Federal High Court to demand an order for President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and all state governors to publish their assets. SERAP made the demand in a lawsuit filed before the court, wherein it said the above mentioned should “make public details of their assets, specifically property and income, contained in their asset declaration forms submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) since assuming office.”

Grammy Awards 2020: Complete Winners List As Nigeria Hope Burna Boy Loses

Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy, lost in the Best World Music Album category to Beninese legend Angélique Kidjo early Monday morning at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, USA. Music’s biggest gathering, hosted by Grammy winner Alicia Keys, recognizes the best recordings, compositions, and artistes of the eligibility year, running from October 1, 2018, to August 31, 2019.

Nigerian Singer, Simi’s Marriage Crashes

Popular Nigerian Singer Sidney Esiri, also known as Dr Sid, and wife, Simi, may have parted ways following allegations of abuse and domestic violence. Simi, who confirmed the end of her five year-old union with the Marvin Records singer, said she did that to clear the air on speculations on social media.

