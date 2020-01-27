Nigerian Comedian Blames Kobe Bryant For His Death

Nigerian comedian, Mr Jollof has said that American basketball legend Kobe Bryant died based on his lifestyle and not as a result of the sport he does.

Concise News reports that Bryant alongside his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, USA on Sunday, January 26, throwing the sporting world in a mourning session.

The basketball player was among the five people on board the helicopter that crashed on a hillside near Malibu.

But reacting to Bryant’s death, Mr Jollof in a video aimed at creating humour on his Instagram said the basketball player died in what he used his money to purchase and not as a result of participating in what he does well

In the now deleted video, the comedian, in Pidgin English said: “Basketball wey him dey play no kill am na wetin dem use their money buy based on lifestyle, everything na im don kill Kobe Bryant so.”

This utterance by Mr Jollof didn’t go down well with his followers and fans of the basket ball player who didn’t hesitate to lash him out.