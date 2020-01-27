Home » N-Power: ‘N-Teach Volunteers Chosen For Lagos State Job Aren’t Up To 15’, Beneficiary Claims

January 27, 2020
As the Federal Government of Nigeria keep on with the N-Power scheme, an N-Teach beneficiary in Lagos state, Gloria Uwazie has alleged that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration is “playing politics” with the recent teachers’ recruitment in the state, Concise News reports.
The accuser stated that successful applicants in the current Lagos state teachers recruitment among the N-Power volunteers ‘are not up to 15’.
This online news medium understands that candidates who applied for the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) Primary Schools Teachers recruitment exercise are at the moment being screened. However, we cannot validate Uwazie’s claims.
She wrote on Twitter on Monday: “Other states are absorbing npower given them permanent job while in Lagos state politics is been played . We are ask to indicate as npower but to my own surprise the npower chosen are not up to 15 both primary & secondary schools and we are not been recognized.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian youths are asking when the next portal for application of the famed scheme will be opened.

