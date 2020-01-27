Home » Maryam Sanda Sentenced To Death By Hanging For Killing Husband

By - 50 minutes ago on January 27, 2020
Maryam Sanda and Bilyaminu Muhammad Bello. Source: Facebook.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Monday sentenced Maryam Sanda to death by hanging after convicting her for the death of her husband Bilyaminu Bello.

Sanda had faced trial over an allegation of stabbing Bilyaminu to death, son of former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Haliru Bello.

In November 2017, the police charged Sanda for culpable homicide and sought a death penalty against the accused on two counts.

They informed the court that the killing was premeditated.

According to the charge sheet, Sanda was said to have stabbed her husband with broken bottles.

But the accused who was initially remanded in custody has repeatedly pleaded not guilty to the crime.

More to come…

