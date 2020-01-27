Home » Maryam Sanda: Popular Journalist Asks Nigeria’s Legal System To ‘Temper Justice With Mercy’

Maryam Sanda: Popular Journalist Asks Nigeria’s Legal System To ‘Temper Justice With Mercy’

By - 25 minutes ago on January 27, 2020
Maryam Sanda: Popular Journalist Asks Nigeria's Legal System To 'Temper Justice With Mercy'

Maryam Sanda and Late Bilyaminu Muhammad Bello. Image Courtesy: Facebook.

Journalist and media entrepreneur, Kadaria Ahmed has pleaded with the Nigerian legal system to ‘please commute sentence’ regarding the judgment served Maryam Sanda, a woman convicted of killing her husband some years ago.

Concise News reports that on Monday, Sanda was sentenced to death by hanging for the crime.

Several video online showed her weeping uncontrollably after the judge’s verdict.

Reacting to the judgement, Ahmed wrote “tragic” on her verified Twitter handle, while begging for the country’s justice system to scale down the sentence on Sanda.

When tackled by some commenters on her stance, she maintained she has never been in support of death penalty.

Regardless of public opinion on the case, Sanda still has the option to appeal the judgement at a higher court.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Add Concise To Homescreen.