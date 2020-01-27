Maryam Sanda: Popular Journalist Asks Nigeria’s Legal System To ‘Temper Justice With Mercy’

Journalist and media entrepreneur, Kadaria Ahmed has pleaded with the Nigerian legal system to ‘please commute sentence’ regarding the judgment served Maryam Sanda, a woman convicted of killing her husband some years ago.

Concise News reports that on Monday, Sanda was sentenced to death by hanging for the crime.

Several video online showed her weeping uncontrollably after the judge’s verdict.

Reacting to the judgement, Ahmed wrote “tragic” on her verified Twitter handle, while begging for the country’s justice system to scale down the sentence on Sanda.

When tackled by some commenters on her stance, she maintained she has never been in support of death penalty.

Yes. I don’t believe in the death penalty. Have said this again and again on twitter — Kadaria Ahmed (@KadariaAhmed) January 27, 2020

Regardless of public opinion on the case, Sanda still has the option to appeal the judgement at a higher court.