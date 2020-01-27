M.I Abaga Says He Hated How Kobe Bryant Played

The entire social media community was on Sunday filled with series of posts about the death of Kobe Bryant, among them is that of ace rapper, M.I Abaga who said he hated how the basketball star played .

Concise News reports that Bryant alongside his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, USA on Sunday, January 26, same day 62nd edition of Grammy held.

Speaking on the late basketball player, M.I said he was never his fan because he hated how Bryant also rooted for every team they went against.

Sharing a photo of the basketball legend, M.I wrote “I wasn’t a Kobe fan most of my life.. infact I hated how he played and rooted for every team they went against until one finals series against the Celtics.

“I remember watching him play in the third quarter.. with the Celtic fans cheering wildly and all the energy in the room against him.. he quietly put up 19 points. Just focused, determined sheer will. Ignoring all the noise!! Pure unadulterated tangible greatness..

“I became a fan that night.. his life will always stand as a monument to greatness and excellence that are rooted in hard work and an unbending will to dominate!!! Rest In Greatness Kobe!!! Forever now a fan”