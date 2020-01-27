Latest N-Power News Today Monday 27th January 2020

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Monday January 27th, 2020, on Concise News.

Here are the latest N-Power news headlines

N-Power: ‘We’re Praying For Batch A Beneficiaries To Be Given Permanent Job’ – Volunteer

Batch A beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme are appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari not to throw them back to the streets.

Recall recent reports indicate that Batch A beneficiaries – the pioneer set of volunteers – will be exited from the famed scheme, although, there has been no official announcement to that effect.

There are around 200, 000 beneficiaries in the Batch A, and they are assigned to different Place of Primary Assignments (PPAs) in Agriculture, Education, Tax, and Health.

Many of them crave for permanency. Read more here.

N-Power Stipend News: Will Batch A Beneficiaries Get Paid January Allowance?

Beneficiaries of the Muhammadu Buhari administration’s N-Power initiative are still agitated by this month’s media reports of possible exit of 200, 000 Nigerian youths from the famed scheme, as they anticipate their January stipend.

This writer understands that being the last week of the month, stipends are expected to be settled soon.

However, as delay has been customary of N-Power, beneficiaries may have to complain a lot on social media before receiving their N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly pay.

Yet, the pioneer volunteers are not sure if January stipend is going to be their last pay in the scheme or not.

Majority of them are positive that ‘good news’ awaits them though. Read more here.

And that’s all for today on the latest N-Power news on Concise News. Be sure to get more Nigerian news updates on this dependable online news medium. Do enjoy the rest of your day!