La Liga: Ex-Real Madrid Boss ‘Very Surprised’ By Barca’s Sacking Of Valverde

By - 32 minutes ago on January 27, 2020
Ernesto Valverde, Barcelona/File Photo

Legendary football manager Vicente del Bosque has expressed his surprise at the recent sacking of Ernesto Valverde at FC Barcelona.

Concise News reports that the former Real Madrid and Spain boss was speaking at the presentation of the Blindspot project a fortnight ago.

Valverde who had been at the helm at Camp Nou for three years was shown the way out and replaced by compatriot Quique Setién.

“I was very surprised,” Del Bosque explained.

“I’m not in a position to judge the performance of those who are in charge of the club, but yes, I feel bad, especially for a person like Valverde.

“This is simply an example of behaviour that represents the values of coaches very well.”

Furthermore, Del Bosque lamented the upsurge in coaching dismissal in this era.

“More sackings of coaches are taking place in places where we were less used to seeing it,” he added.

“We are seeing it happen in the Premier League, where the coaches have more credit and credibility than here.”

