Kobe Bryant’s Death Is ‘Heart-Wrenching’ – Sports Minister Laments

The Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, has described the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter Gianna as “heart-wrenching.”

Concise News reported that Bryant, 41, and his Gianna, 13, were killed in a helicopter crash in the early hours of Sunday in California, the US.

He was on his way to watch a basketball game with his daughter before the incident happened, leaving fans and celebrities alike stunned.

While reacting to the development, Dare expressed shock but admitted that only God knows best, according to a tweet on his verified handle.

“I join the rest of the sporting world, particularly basketball lovers to mourn the death of one of the basketball greats- Kobe Bryant,” the Nigerian said. “His death is heart-wrenching and concentrates the mind. God knows best! No one knows.”