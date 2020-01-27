Kobe Bryant: What Basketball Legend Said Before His Death

Late basketball legend Kobe Bryant last tweeted about LeBron James, congratulating him for becoming the NBA’s third-highest scorer of all time.

Concise News reported that Bryant and his daughter Gigi passed away, Sunday, in an air crash in the United States.

In his last tweet, Sunday, Bryant expressed his admiration for James who overtook him to emerge as the third-highest scorer of all time in the LA Lakers’ 108-91 defeat by the Philadelphia 76ers.

During the game, James, 35, scored 29 points to go to 33,655 career points, 12 better than former Lakers star Bryant with the ex-Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks centre Kareem Abdul Jabbar the NBA’s all-time top scorer on 38,387 points. A former Utah Jazz forward Karl Malone is second on 36,928.

While reacting to the development, Bryant’s last tweet read: “Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother.”

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

Also, speaking on his new record, James expressed joy at the development, saying: “I’m happy just to be in any conversation with Kobe Bryant.

“One of the all-time greatest basketball players to ever play, one of the all-time greatest Lakers. The man’s got two jerseys hanging up in Staples Center. It’s just crazy.”