Home » Kobe Bryant: What Basketball Legend Said Before His Death

Kobe Bryant: What Basketball Legend Said Before His Death

By - 25 minutes ago on January 27, 2020
Kobe Bryant: Barack Obama Reacts To Legend's Deathe Bryant Dead: US President Trump Reacts

NBA Basketball icon Kobe Bryant, 41, has reportedly died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday/Twitter

Late basketball legend Kobe Bryant last tweeted about LeBron James, congratulating him for becoming the NBA’s third-highest scorer of all time.

Concise News reported that Bryant and his daughter Gigi passed away, Sunday, in an air crash in the United States.

In his last tweet, Sunday, Bryant expressed his admiration for James who overtook him to emerge as the third-highest scorer of all time in the LA Lakers’ 108-91 defeat by the Philadelphia 76ers.

During the game, James, 35, scored 29 points to go to 33,655 career points, 12 better than former Lakers star Bryant with the ex-Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks centre Kareem Abdul Jabbar the NBA’s all-time top scorer on 38,387 points. A former Utah Jazz forward Karl Malone is second on 36,928.

While reacting to the development, Bryant’s last tweet read: “Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother.”

Also, speaking on his new record, James expressed joy at the development, saying: “I’m happy just to be in any conversation with Kobe Bryant.

“One of the all-time greatest basketball players to ever play, one of the all-time greatest Lakers.  The man’s got two jerseys hanging up in Staples Center. It’s just crazy.”

 

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Egobiambu Emmanuel is a Mass Communication graduate from the University of Benin. He is a media enthusiast, loves reading and writing, and has a special interest in personal development. Emmanuel is a reporter with Concise News.

Add Concise To Homescreen.