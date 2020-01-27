Kobe Bryant: Full List Of Those Who Died In Air Crash With B’Ball Star

A basketball coach Christina Mauser was among those who died in the ill-fated plane crash, Sunday, involving the legendary Kobe Bryant, Concise News reports.

Christiana, until her death, was an assistant girls basketball coach at a K-8 private school in Orange County with his husband Matt Mauser confirming this on Facebook.

“My kids and I are devastated,” he posted “We lost our beautiful wife and mom today in a helicopter crash. Please respect our privacy. Thank you for all the well wishes they mean so much.”

Also, an Orange Coast College (OCC) baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa, were among those involved in the accident.

Both Gianna, and Alyssa were teammates at the Mamba Academy with the identity of the aircraft’s pilot unknown.

Kobe Bryant: List of those Involved in Crash

Below are those who died in the air crash that killed all persons on board:

Christina Mauser

Kobe byrant

Gianna bryant

John Altobelli

Keri Altobelli

Alyssa Altobelli

Sarah Chester

Payton Chester

Christiana Mauster

Pilot (unidentified)

