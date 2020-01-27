Kobe Bryant: Fresh Update On Sports Icon’s Shocking Death

Police rescue team in the United States have confirmed it was nine persons on board – and not 5 earlier stated – in the ill-fated helicopter crash that claimed the life of basketball icon, Kobe Bryant on Sunday.

Concise News reports that Kobe’s 13 year old daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant was on board too. The identity of others, yet to be confirmed.

Bryant, 41, was allegedly traveling in his own private helicopter when it crashed.

There were no survivors, and the main cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to TMZ.

An 18-time NBA All-Star, Bryant was widely considered to be one of the greatest basketball players of all-time. He was voted the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in 2008 and went on to win two gold medals with the USA Men’s Basketball team in 2008 and 2012.

Unreal, unbelievable and incredibly devastating news. A giant and his beautiful young daughter were loss today. We have no more words. R.I.P #KobeBryant and Gianna “Gigi” Bryant. 🕊💫🥀 Gone way too soon! 💔 pic.twitter.com/gTzFKhYGiZ — Fraîche (@loveFraiche) January 26, 2020

He is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and three daughters – Natalia and Bianca and Capri. His youngest daughter was born just last June.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it sent a team to California on Sunday evening.

Daryl Osby, the Los Angeles County fire chief, said the crash site was difficult to access and that firefighters had to hike to the area.