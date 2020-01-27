Home » Kobe Bryant: Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Message To Bereaved Families

Kobe Bryant: Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Message To Bereaved Families

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent his condolences to the family of late basketball icon, Kobe Bryant who was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Concise News reports that Kobe died alongside one of his daughters, Gianna ‘Gigi’ Bryant and some others on board while travelling in his private helicopter in Calabasas, a city in Los Angeles, en route to a basketball game.

Ronaldo, a football star wrote on his verified Twitter handle on Monday: “So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many. Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash. RIP Legend.”

On Sunday evening, Ronaldo was on target as his club, Juventus lost 2-1 to Napoli in the Italian Serie A.

The goal means the 34-year-old extends his personal domestic scoring run to eight games.

It also implies that ‘CR7’ is the first Bianconeri player to score in eight consecutive league games since David Trezeguet in 2005.

The Old Lady are three points clear of Inter Milan at the top of the league table after only their second loss of the season.

