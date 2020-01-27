Insecurity: Nigerians Not Grateful Bombings Have Reduced – Presidency

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina has claimed Nigerians are not grateful that bombings in the country by Boko Haram have reduced.

Adesina spoke said this on Sunday in a reaction to attacks by the insurgents that have claimed several lives in the West African nation.

According to him, before his principal President Muhammadu Buhari came into office in 2015, Nigerians experience six bombings daily.

He claimed that the North-East is peaceful at the moment unlike during the time of immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan.

“There was a bombing or two today, there was a time there were five, six, ten bombings in a day in this country,” he said. “It is very bad to lose even a single soul in the country. But when we begin to make it seem it is all bad and bad, and no redeeming side to it, then it’s not proper.

“There are many redeeming sides to the security situation in the country compared to how president Buhari met it in 2015 and it is those who are affected most who can tell you, particularly, those who live in the North-East.”

Furthermore, he claimed one would think it (bombing) is “all over” in the north-east with reports from the “Nigerian media, social media, and some international agencies.

“(But) it is not. The people living there will tell you that the difference between now and 2015 is the difference between heaven and hell.”

He claimed Nigerians should be appreciative of government’s efforts in taming attacks by the terror group.