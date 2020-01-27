Imo PDP Chairman Resigns, Joins APC

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State, Charles Ezekwem, has resigned his position.

He already joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In his resignation letter dated January 25, 2019, Ezekwem said his decision to abandon PDP was based on the approval of his supporters and the prevailing circumstances facing his party.

In the resignation letter he personally signed, Ezekwem said among other things: “In view of the prevailing circumstances within my party, vis-a-vis my present standing as the state chairman of the PDP, in Imo state and after due consultations with my family and with the approval of my supporters.

“I hereby tender my resignation as state chairman of PDP, Imo state and as a member of the party in the ward of Okigwe LGA, which has been duly communicated to the ward of Okigwe LGA.

“I thank the teeming population of Imo state PDP, who thoughtfully elected me as their state chairman.

“I sincerely regretted the inconveniences the party faced. I thank the party for the support they gave me and the opportunity to serve in that capacity.”

Reacting to the defection on Monday, an official of the APC in the state described it as a big catch.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, according to The Nation, said: “We’ve shifted the celebration of Ezekwem’s defection to a later date because of the tragic death of one of us and senatorial aspirant, Engr. Ndubuisi Emenike.

“But I can assure you that His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma will officially welcome them into the party in a very large ceremony.”

He added that soon, one of the PDP former senators would officially defect to the APC to give credence to the fact the Imo is APC state.

Ezekwem’s resignation followed the defection of the Deputy National Auditor of the PDP, Regis Uwakwe to the APC following the victory of APC and Senator Hope Uzodinma at the Supreme Court penultimate week.

Nine members of the Imo State House of Assembly defected from their parties to the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing various reasons for their defection.

Four members left the Action Alliance (AA), two defected from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) while three defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).