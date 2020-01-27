Imo: PDP Chairman Resigns, Dumps Party

Two weeks after the Supreme Court sacked Emeka Ihedioha as Governor of Imo State, Charles Ezekwem, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-Est state has resigned and has dumped the party.

In a letter dated January 25 and addressed to Uche Secondus, the PDP national chairman, Ezekwem said his decision to quit is based on the “prevailing circumstances” in the state chapter of the party.

Ezekwem also noted that he has also resigned as a member of the party in his ward at Okigwe Local Government Area.

The letter read: “In view of the prevailing circumstances within my party vis-a-vis my present standing as the State Chairman of the PDP Imo State and after due consultation with my family, and with the approval of my supporters.

“I hereby tender my resignation as PDP Chairman Imo State; also as a member of the party in the ward of Okigwe LGA which has been duly communicated to the Ward Chairman.

“I thank the teaming population of PDP Imo State who thoughtfully elected me as their State Chairman. I sincerely regret all the inconveniences the party faced. I thank the party for the support they gave me and the opportunity to serve in that capacity.”