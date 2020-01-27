Nigerian rapper and songwriter, Skales has joined league of celebrities tying the knot in 2020, as he announces that he is gradually bidding farewell to bachelorhood.

Speaking in a recent chat with media personality, Daala Oruwari where he opened up on his love life, Skales said he is getting married soon, even though he did not disclose more details.

Asked to tell his fans about some of his plans and give some form of encouragements to up and coming artistes, the “Shake Body” crooner said “I’m getting married soon, stay focused.”

Last year, Skales announced his Rwandan girlfriend identified as Neza was carrying his baby.

The multi-award singer made this known via a video made available on Social Media.

While speaking, he added that it will be too difficult to break up with his would-soon-be baby mother.

The duo confirmed they are expecting a baby after she asked him if he could do without her.