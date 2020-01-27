How My Relationship With Osinbajo Looks Like – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described his relationship with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as “perfect” contrary to insinuations in some quarters.

Concise News reports that there have been speculations in some quarters that Buhari and Osinbajo are not in good terms, with others alleging that the VP has been relegated.

Buhari, while speaking about his deputy, however, said Osinbajo has not complained about having a strained relationship with him.

When asked about his relationship with Osinbajo, Buhari told The Interview that it is “Perfect,” asking: “Or has he complained to you?”

On the claims by Theophilus Danjuma, a retired general that Nigerians will be shocked if he tells them about the goings-on in the country, Buhari dismissed it, saying his re-election in 2019 shows how popular he is.

“And what is the vote of confidence of Nigerians in me, as expressed in the polls last year?” the Nigerian leader asked. “That is what matters more, not the opinion of one man.”

Furthermore, Buhari said those describing him as a dictator are doing so to de-market him, admitting he is not bothered by his critics.

”You called them critics. If they are critics, you would hardly expect them to garland me. Rather, they would look for things to try and de-market me. But I am glad that as they do that,” he added.

”Millions of Nigerians know who their President truly is, and they have made it clear in 2015 and 2019 presidential elections. All countries, including the old democracies, must maintain law and order. If you look around the world, our policing operations are as restrained as any.”