How Lebron James Feature In Kobe Bryant Last Words

Basketball Legend and LA Lakers star Kobe Bryant died on Sunday in a helicopter along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

In his last words prior to his death, he had taken to his twitter handle @KobeBryant to congratulate fellow Basketball Star, Lebron James who had broken his points record for the LA Lakers Club.

Lebron James had broken Bryant’s 33,643 points record for the club.

Kobe Bryant had written on twitter:

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

Little did Kobe Bryant know that would be his last tweet as he died later in the day in a helicopter crash.

Meanwhile, reactions and tributes have continued to pour in for the legend.