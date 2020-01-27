Home » How Lebron James Feature In Kobe Bryant Last Words

By - 38 minutes ago on January 27, 2020
NBA Basketball icon Kobe Bryant, 41, has reportedly died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday/Twitter

Basketball Legend and LA Lakers star Kobe Bryant died on Sunday in a helicopter along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

In his last words prior to his death, he had taken to his twitter handle @KobeBryant to congratulate fellow Basketball Star, Lebron James who had broken his points record for the LA Lakers Club.

Lebron James had broken Bryant’s 33,643 points record for the club.

Kobe Bryant had written on twitter: “Continue to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother #33644

Little did Kobe Bryant know that would be his last tweet as he died later in the day in a helicopter crash.

Meanwhile, reactions and tributes have continued to pour in for the legend.

