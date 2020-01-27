Grammys ‘Disrespects’ Black Music, Diddy Slams Recording Academy

US music mogul Sean Combs popularly known as P Diddy or Diddy said the recording academy aka Grammys has never respected hip-hop and black music.

Speaking before a star-studded crowd at the annual Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday night, Diddy said “we need transparency, we need diversity”

Among the artists in the crowd were Jay-Z, Beyonce, Janet Jackson, Cardi B, Lana Del Rey, Ozzy Osbourne, John Legend and a coterie of artists and his son King Combs.

Diddy gave his remarks while also reminiscing about his life and career and the people he worked with.

“There’s something that I need to say to the Grammys — and I say this with love,” he said. “Every year y’all be killing us. I’m speaking for all the artists and executives: in the great words of Erykah Badu,

“We are artists and we are sensitive about our sh–.” For most of us, this is all we’ve got. This is our only hope.

“Truth be told, hip-hop has never been respected by the Grammys. Black music has never been respected by the Grammys

“So right now, with this current situation, it’s not a revelation. This thing been going on — not just in music, but in film, sports, around the world. And for years we’ve allowed institutions that have never had our best interests at heart to judge us — and that stops right now.”

“I’m officially starting the clock: you’ve got 365 days to get this sh— together,” he continued.

“We need the artists to take back control, we need transparency, we need diversity. This is the room that has the power to [force] the change that needs to be made. They have to make the changes for us:

“They’re a non-profit organization that is supposed to protect the welfare of the musical community. That’s what is says on the

mission statement: they work for us.

“It’s going to take all of us to get this done. I’m here for the artists, so sign me up.”