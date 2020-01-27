Home » Grammy 2020: Twitter Agog As Burna Boy Loses Award To Angelique Kidjo

By - 33 minutes ago on January 27, 2020
Some Nigerians have taken to Twitter to express their disappointments that Nigerian afro-fusion singer, Burna Boy lost in the 62nd annual Grammy.

Concise News reports that Burna Boy lost in the Best World Music Album category to Beninese legend Angélique Kidjo.

Kidjo’s triumph for ‘Celia’ beat out fellow nominees Altin Gün (Gece), Bokanté and Metropole Orkest conducted by Jules Buckley (What Heat), Burna Boy (African Giant) and Nathalie Joachim with Spektral Quartet (Fanm D’Ayiti).

Surprisingly, Kidjo, after being announced winner of the award, dedicated it to the self-proclaimed African Giant, describing him as one of the young African artistes gradually changing the continent.

“This is for Burna Boy, [he] is among those young artists [who] came from Africa [who] are changing the way our continent is perceived, and the way African music has been the bed rock for every [type] of music,” she said.

Meanwhile, some music lovers who took to the micro-blogging platform claimed that the “Ye” crooner was cheated, while some argued that Angelique Kidjo deserved it the more, while describing her as a legend.

Below are some reactions gathered.

 

 

