Grammy 2020: Twitter Agog As Burna Boy Loses Award To Angelique Kidjo

Some Nigerians have taken to Twitter to express their disappointments that Nigerian afro-fusion singer, Burna Boy lost in the 62nd annual Grammy.

Concise News reports that Burna Boy lost in the Best World Music Album category to Beninese legend Angélique Kidjo.

Kidjo’s triumph for ‘Celia’ beat out fellow nominees Altin Gün (Gece), Bokanté and Metropole Orkest conducted by Jules Buckley (What Heat), Burna Boy (African Giant) and Nathalie Joachim with Spektral Quartet (Fanm D’Ayiti).

Surprisingly, Kidjo, after being announced winner of the award, dedicated it to the self-proclaimed African Giant, describing him as one of the young African artistes gradually changing the continent.

“This is for Burna Boy, [he] is among those young artists [who] came from Africa [who] are changing the way our continent is perceived, and the way African music has been the bed rock for every [type] of music,” she said.

Meanwhile, some music lovers who took to the micro-blogging platform claimed that the “Ye” crooner was cheated, while some argued that Angelique Kidjo deserved it the more, while describing her as a legend.

Below are some reactions gathered.

Although he didn’t win the #GRAMMYAwards2020, I am very proud of the recognition that @burnaboy has received on the world stage today. Angelique Kidjo dedicating her win to him is the definition of grace and class. Burna is just 28. He will come again. Una know say him special. — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) January 27, 2020

Burna Boy didn't win but the nomination is a great recognition for him and Nigeria. And please let's dead this narrative of Grammy is not fair to Africans. Angelique Kidjo is a Benin Republic legend. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) January 27, 2020

Burna had an entire body of work nominated for a Grammy. Not a song. Not someone else’s song he was featured on. An album. It’s a testament to the work he’s put in & the quality he’s put out. This is what his fans should be focusing on instead of embarrassing themselves online — Big Daddy Gersh (@__gershom) January 27, 2020

Whoever feels Burna Boy was cheated out should have their brain checked. Even burna’s most famous song is a sample off Angelique Kidjo grammy-winning album. We should stay guided. pic.twitter.com/GrHwkqkspP — Ladman Chass (@LadmanChass) January 27, 2020

Burna Boy was not cheated. Angelique Kidjo is a legend in music & Africa as a whole. The 62nd Grammy is Burma’s first nomination, but Kidjo’s 10th… Burna is one of our own but let’s give respect to whoever deserves it. — Series Abíọ́dún (@Engr_Series) January 27, 2020

Concerning Angelique kidjo, she's a living legend. Here is one of her songs. Notice something?.. This is where Burna boy got the rhythm for his "Anybody" song pic.twitter.com/379foYB7VE — Wavefro_ (@wavefro_) January 27, 2020