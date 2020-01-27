Home » Grammy 2020: Michelle Obama Wins First Ever Award

Grammy 2020: Michelle Obama Wins First Ever Award

By - 53 minutes ago on January 27, 2020

Michelle Obama. Getty image

Former US first lady Michelle Obama can now add Grammy winner to her resume, after winning the award for Best Spoken Word Album, for the audiobook of her memoir “Becoming.”

Her win on Sunday at the Staples Centre gives the Obama household its third Grammy: former president Barack Obama has already snagged two Grammys in the same category for his books.

She faced an eccentric group of rivals that include Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz of the Beastie Boys for “Beastie Boys Book” and John Waters, the director-performer known for his transgressive cult films, for “Mr. Know-It-All.”

Released in late 2018, “Becoming” saw the former first lady slam President Donald Trump for questioning her husband’s citizenship and promoting the notion that he was born abroad.

“The whole [birther] thing was crazy and mean-spirited, of course, its underlying bigotry and xenophobia hardly concealed,” Obama wrote.

America’s first black first lady also dug into her personal life in her book, expounding on issues including a miscarriage, using in-vitro fertilization to conceive her daughters and marriage counseling.

