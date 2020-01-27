Grammy 2020: Angelique Kidjo Dedicates Awards To Burna Boy (Video)

The 62nd annual Grammy awards took place on Sunday, January 26, with Nigerian afro-fusion singer Burna Boy losing in the Best World Music Album category to Beninese legend Angélique Kidjo.

Kidjo’s triumph for ‘Celia’ beat out fellow nominees Altin Gün (Gece), Bokanté and Metropole Orkest conducted by Jules Buckley (What Heat), Burna Boy (African Giant) and Nathalie Joachim with Spektral Quartet (Fanm D’Ayiti).

Surprisingly, Kidjo, after being announced winner of the award, dedicated it to the self-proclaimed African Giant, describing him as one of the young African artistes gradually changing the continent.

Speaking during her acceptance speech, Kidjo said: “the new generation of artistes coming from Africa are going to take you by storm, and the time has come.

“This is for Burna Boy, [he] is among those young artists [who] came from Africa [who] are changing the way our continent is perceived, and the way African music has been the bed rock for every [type] of music.”

This platform reports that the achievement for Kidjo, 59, marks her fourth victory in the category and fourth Grammy win overall.