Former Senator Shehu Sani Pleads Not Guilty To Bribery, Fraud Charges

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly Shehu Sani has pleaded not guilty to two counts of bribery and advance free fraud.

Concise News reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned the former senator on Monday at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The anti-graft agency charged the former lawmaker with two counts of bribery and advance free fraud.

Upon pleading not guilty to the charges, his counsel, A. Ibrahim, asked the court to grant his client bail.

The lead counsel to the EFCC, on his part, said he was just served the bail application notice a while ago.

Thereafter, the presiding judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, stepped down the hearing of the bail application to 12pm.

He explained that the hearing was suspended to enable the prosecutor to study the bail application.

This news medium recalls that the EFCC had arrested Sani on December 31, 2019, for alleged extortion of $20,000 from the owner of ASD Motors.

He was alleged to have collected money from Sani Dauda, owner of ASD Motors, promising to pass it on to Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the anti-graft agency.

He also reportedly said he could assist Dauda in influencing the outcome of some cases using his connection with the chief justice of Nigeria and some other judges.

Some days after his arrest, operatives of the anti-agency searched his house in Maitama around 2pm and moved to the house at Wuse 2 around 3:30pm.