Former Nigerian Footballer Christian Obodo Involved In Car Crash (Photo)

By - 15 minutes ago on January 27, 2020
Obodo last played for the Eagles in 2008. Photo source: All Africa.com

A former Super Eagles star Christian Obodo over the weekend survived a motor accident in Delta State, South-South, Nigeria.

Concise News reports that Obodo who last played for the Nigerian team in 2008, was involved in the incident along Ozoro road in Delta State.

The former Udinese man was kidnapped in 2012 by gunmen near Warri, Delta State but was rescued the following day by the Nigerian police force.

He played at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), featuring in 4 of Nigeria’s six matches and scored in the 2–0 win over Zimbabwe.

The auto crash involving Obodo. Photo source: Brilla FM

