Former Nigerian Footballer Christian Obodo Involved In Car Crash (Photo)

A former Super Eagles star Christian Obodo over the weekend survived a motor accident in Delta State, South-South, Nigeria.

Concise News reports that Obodo who last played for the Nigerian team in 2008, was involved in the incident along Ozoro road in Delta State.

The former Udinese man was kidnapped in 2012 by gunmen near Warri, Delta State but was rescued the following day by the Nigerian police force.

He played at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), featuring in 4 of Nigeria’s six matches and scored in the 2–0 win over Zimbabwe.