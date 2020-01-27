FA Cup Fifth Round Draw: See Full Fixtures

Premier League leaders Liverpool will confront Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round if the Reds win their replay against Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury, a third-tier side, fought back to draw 2-2 with Jurgen Klopp’s “kids” on Sunday to earn a replay at Anfield.

But Klopp insists he will not use his senior players for that match because he does not want to deny them a much-needed rest.

Meanwhile, FA Cup holders Manchester City have been drawn to face second-tier Sheffield Wednesday, while Manchester United will visit the winners of the replay between Northampton and Derby.

League One side Portsmouth will take on either Bournemouth or Arsenal, while Southampton or Tottenham will play host to struggling Norwich.

FA Cup fifth-round draw:

Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City

Reading/Cardiff v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Shrewsbury/Liverpool

West Brom v Newcastle/Oxford

Leicester v Coventry/Birmingham

Northampton/Derby v Man Utd

Southampton/Tottenham v Norwich

Portsmouth v Bournemouth/Arsenal