Home » Ex-Nigerian Vice President Atiku Reacts To Kobe Bryant’s Death

Ex-Nigerian Vice President Atiku Reacts To Kobe Bryant’s Death

By - 4 minutes ago on January 27, 2020
Kobe Bryant: Barack Obama Reacts To Legend's Deathe Bryant Dead: US President Trump Reacts

NBA Basketball icon Kobe Bryant, 41, has reportedly died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday/Twitter

A former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has lamented the death of basketball legend Kobe Byrant who passed away on Sunday.

Concise News reports that Kobe was travelling on Sunday with at about 9 other persons in his private helicopter when his aircraft went down and fire broke out.

Kobe’s daughter Gianna Maria who was on board the helicopter, died with her father in the crash in Calabasas, in the US.

While reacting to the development,  Atiku who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate tweeted: “Kobe redefined the beautiful game of basketball for all of us. Rest In Peace, legend.”

Kobe’s Demise Heartbreaking – Ronaldo 

On his part, Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, described the sports legend’s death as heartbreaking, saying Kobe was an inspiration to many people.

“So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna,” the former Manchester United star tweeted. “Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many. Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash. RIP Legend.”

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Egobiambu Emmanuel is a Mass Communication graduate from the University of Benin. He is a media enthusiast, loves reading and writing, and has a special interest in personal development. Emmanuel is a reporter with Concise News.

Add Concise To Homescreen.