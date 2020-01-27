Ex-Nigerian Vice President Atiku Reacts To Kobe Bryant’s Death

A former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has lamented the death of basketball legend Kobe Byrant who passed away on Sunday.

Concise News reports that Kobe was travelling on Sunday with at about 9 other persons in his private helicopter when his aircraft went down and fire broke out.

Kobe’s daughter Gianna Maria who was on board the helicopter, died with her father in the crash in Calabasas, in the US.

While reacting to the development, Atiku who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate tweeted: “Kobe redefined the beautiful game of basketball for all of us. Rest In Peace, legend.”

Kobe’s Demise Heartbreaking – Ronaldo

On his part, Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, described the sports legend’s death as heartbreaking, saying Kobe was an inspiration to many people.

“So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna,” the former Manchester United star tweeted. “Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many. Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash. RIP Legend.”