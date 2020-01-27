Eriksen Lands In Italy For Inter Milan Medical

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen has landed in Italy on Monday morning ahead of a medical with Inter Milan to close his move to the Serie A side.

The 27-year-old is expected to complete a £16.8m move to Italy which could see him earn up to £320,000 per week.

Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta said: “You all know that we are negotiating with Tottenham. I am optimistic and I hope everything can be concluded quickly because the market closes on Friday and we hope to conclude the negotiations in the next few days.”

Eriksen has made 305 appearances during his six-and-a-half-year spell in north London, scoring 69 goals and providing 89 assists.

Barcelona did make an enquiry for Eriksen on Thursday but failed to follow up with an offer.

The Denmark international would become the third signing Inter have made from the Premier League this month, having already brought in Ashley Young from Manchester United and Victor Moses from Chelsea.

Inter are currently second in Serie A, behind leaders Juventus, and manager Antonio Conte has big ambitions of winning the Scudetto.