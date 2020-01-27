Home » EPL: Iheanacho Is Getting Better, Leicester City Coach Praises Nigerian

EPL: Iheanacho Is Getting Better, Leicester City Coach Praises Nigerian

By - 37 minutes ago on January 27, 2020
iheanacho-goal

Iheanacho celebrating a goal vs Brentford in the FA Cup on Saturday, January 25th, 2020. Photo: Twitter@67Kelechi

Leicester City coach Brendan Rodgers has hailed Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho who scored for the club in a 1-nil win over Brentford in the FA Cup.

Concise News had reported that the Nigerian netted the lone goal in the game on Saturday just four minutes into the encounter.

Following his sparkling form for the Foxes, Rodgers has now heaped praises on Iheanacho, saying the player is now hard working and efficient.

‘For Kels, he is getting better and better. He is so efficient now in his game. He is working so hard. He creates goals, he scores goals and I am delighted for him,” Rodgers said.

Leicester will take on Aston Villa at the Villa Park in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final tie, midweek.

