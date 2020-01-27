Edo: PDP Condemns Umahi For Backing Obaseki For Reelection

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has slammed Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi for endorsing the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki for a second term.

Concise News reports that Umahi, who is a member of the PDP, had expressed optimism that Obaseki will be re-elected as the leader of the South-South State.

He spoke on Friday when Obaseki’s wife, Betsy and Southern Governors’ Wives paid him a courtesy call in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

However, in a letter dated January 25 and addressed to the national chairman, Uche Secondus, the state party chairman, Dan Orbih, asked the party leader to caution the Ebonyi governor and a chieftain of the party, Daisy Danjuma from engaging in anti-party activities.

Orbih also described the recent action of Umahi and Danjuma as an act of indiscipline and ingratitude to the PDP.

He said the 2020 election in the state represented the party’s brightest chance of winning the state back because of the crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state.

Orbih said it was therefore painful for the party members in the state to hear party leaders engaging in uncharitable endorsement of Obaseki.

He said: “This practice, you will agree with us, is condemnable and smacks of indiscipline and ingratitude.

“It defeats the spirit of camaraderie that is supposed to exist within a political party.”