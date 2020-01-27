Coronavirus: Trump Says US, China In Close Contact On Disease Outbreak

The U.S. and China are in close contact regarding the newly identified coronavirus outbreak which has killed at least 81.

Concise News reports that U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday, following the coronavirus, which had infected thousands in more than 10 countries across the globe.

“We are in very close communication with China concerning the virus. Very few cases reported in USA, but strongly on watch.

“We have offered China and President Xi any help that is necessary. Our experts are extraordinary!” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

Washington is willing to offer any assistance it can, says Trump.

Five cases of the virus in the U.S. have been confirmed so far.

All patients were people who recently travelled to China and they are in isolation.

There are additional suspected cases that are still being tested, though some of the samples have already come back negative.

The Centres for Disease Control is due to hold a briefing later in the day, at 11:30 am (1630 GMT).

The number of people infected with the coronavirus has reached 2,835, Chinese state television said on Monday.

A total of 57 people have recovered and returned home, while the death toll remains at 81, it added.

White House to release Middle East peace plan Tuesday — Trump

In related news, Trump says he will release his plan for the Israelis and Palestinians on Tuesday at noon (1700 GMT), as he welcomed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House.

“We are going to announce tomorrow at 12 o’clock. We are going to show a plan. We’ll see whether or not it catches hold.

“If it does that would be great, and if it doesn’t we can live with that too,” Trump said.

Trump said Israel has a “very strange system,” noting that he has been waiting for their third election in a year to conclude.

“I look forward to making history tomorrow,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu repeatedly thanked Trump, including for the move of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and the administration’s hardline stance on Iran, which he dubbed “the most anti-Semitic regime on the planet.”