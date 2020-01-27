Coronavirus: How Nigerians Can Protect Themselves – Health Body

West African Health Organisation (WAHO) has advised Nigerians to frequently wash their hands with soap and water or clean them using alcohol-based sanitisers to avoid coronavirus.

Coronavirus, according to Chinese researchers, is a group of viruses common among animals but now confirmed that it could also infect humans.

China is battling to contain the spread of the virus as it has confirmed 1,975 cases of patients infected with it, while the death toll from the virus has risen to at least 56 in Wuhan.

Concise News understands that the city of Wuhan in central China houses 11 million people in the world’s most populous country.

The large family of viruses can cause diseases ranging from common cold to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

WAHO Director General, Prof. Stanley Okolo, said that WAHO was fully in support of World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations to countries regarding active surveillance.

He said that WAHO was coordinating with member states to share real-time information on the outbreak, enhance communication between countries and strengthen countries’ surveillance capacity.

“One such suspected case arriving Abidjan airport recently was immediately detected and isolated and tests performed to confirm whether it was a case of coronavirus or not,” a statement from him read.

He further stated that there were standby Regional Rapid Response Team to support countries if required.

The WAHO boss said when coughing or sneezing, people should cover their mouth and nose with tissue or hand, and throw away the tissue immediately and wash their hands thoroughly, and avoid close contact with anyone who has fever and cough.

“If you have fever, cough or difficulty breathing, seek medical care immediately and inform your healthcare provider of all your recent travel history,” Okolo advised.

“In any areas with high suspicion of coronavirus, avoid direct unprotected contact with live animals and surfaces in contact with animals when visiting markets.”

About 3000 cases, as of January 27, have been confirmed across the world, with 2744 cases and 80 deaths so far in China alone.