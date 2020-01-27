Coronavirus: Fresh Update On Virus As WHO Official Meets Chinese Govt

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, says he will meet with Chinese government and health experts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

China has confirmed 1,975 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus, while the death toll from the virus has risen to 56.

Ghebreyesus said on Sunday that he was already on his way to Beijing to meet with the government and health experts.

“My WHO colleagues and I would like to understand the latest development and strengthen our partnership with China in providing further protection against outbreak,” Ghebreyesus tweeted.

“We are working 24/7 to support China and its people during this difficult time and remain in close contact with affected countries, with our regional and country offices deeply involved.

“WHO is updating all countries on the situation and providing specific guidance on what to do to respond.

“Building on experience and systems already in place for related pathogen, WHO has activated global networks of experts, quickly developed advice for countries everywhere and it is working with them to activate their response systems.’’

Meanwhile, the UN health agency said risk of spreading the infection was very high in China, high at the regional level and moderate at the global level.

The virus originated from the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei in 2019 and has spread to Chinese cities including Beijing and Shanghai.

Reports also say it has spread to the United States, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Australia, France and Canada.