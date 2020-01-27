Home » CAF Confederation Cup: Rangers Win In Cairo As Enyimba Falter At Home

CAF Confederation Cup: Rangers Win In Cairo As Enyimba Falter At Home

By - 38 minutes ago on January 27, 2020
CAF Confederation Cup: Rangers Win In Cairo As Enyimba Falter At Home

Enyimba have not won an African title since 2004 (image courtesy Enyimba Media)

Nigeria’s Rangers International beat Pyramids FC of Egypt 1-0 to earn their first win in Group A of the 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday.

Ifeanyi George netted the only goal for the seven-time Nigerian champions in the 73rd minute.

By virtue of this win, the Flying Antelopes moved to third position in the table with five points from five games.

Meanwhile, Moroccan side Hassania Agadir sealed their place in the semi-finals after a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Nigeria’s Enyimba in a Group D clash also on Sunday.

Youssef Al Fahli put Hassania in the second minute before Enyimba restored parity through Austin Oladapo.

Enyimba have seven points, four shy of Hassania with one game remaining.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

John Andah is a fine-grained journalist. He has been a member of the fourth estate for a decade. He loves the smell of a good lead, and has a penchant for finding out something nobody else knows. John is Senior Assistant Editor at Concise News.

Add Concise To Homescreen.