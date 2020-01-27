CAF Confederation Cup: Rangers Win In Cairo As Enyimba Falter At Home

Nigeria’s Rangers International beat Pyramids FC of Egypt 1-0 to earn their first win in Group A of the 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday.

Ifeanyi George netted the only goal for the seven-time Nigerian champions in the 73rd minute.

By virtue of this win, the Flying Antelopes moved to third position in the table with five points from five games.

Meanwhile, Moroccan side Hassania Agadir sealed their place in the semi-finals after a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Nigeria’s Enyimba in a Group D clash also on Sunday.

Youssef Al Fahli put Hassania in the second minute before Enyimba restored parity through Austin Oladapo.

Enyimba have seven points, four shy of Hassania with one game remaining.