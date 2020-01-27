Buhari Sends Message To Nigerian Air Force After Niger State Attacks

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Nigerian Air Force to deploy its fighter aircraft in checking the repeated attacks by bandits on communities in Niger state and its environs.

Spokesman for the president Garba Shehu said Buhari condemned the repeated attacks, saying it is “a disaster for the nation.”

The president authorized the deployment of air power to support troops and policemen deployed to the “difficult terrain,” to counter the menace of the attackers operating in the forest area bordering Kaduna, Niger and Zamfara states.

In line with this directive, the Nigerian Air Force is setting up refueling facilities at Minna, Niger state, to support the air operations.

Shehu revealed that relevant military authorities had assured the president that given the improved weather conditions, a major exercise to “visually acquire targets” and launch attacks would soon follow.

He said: ”President Buhari has received assurances that with the harmattan dust gradually easing its hold on the skies, fighter aircraft would this week join the efforts to provide effective air attacks against bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers that have been attacking remote communities around Dogon Gona forest in Niger State.”

He added that the Police Command in Niger had equally given assurances that ”the planned dedicated air raids to complement the police helicopter gunship operations remain the best approach given the lack of motorized roads in the areas constantly under attack.”