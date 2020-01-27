Boko Haram: Leah Sharibu Confirmed Mother In Terrorists Den

A counter-terrorism journalist Ahmad Salkida has claimed abducted Christian girl Leah Sharibu is a mother but admitted he does not know the child’s gender.

Concise News had reported that Leah refused to renowned his faith after her abduction by terror group Boko Haram in Dapchi, Adamawa State, February 2018, and has now given birth for a top commander of the insurgents.

According to a source who spoke with Sahara Reporters, Leah was forced to renounce her faith and is now pregnant for a leader of the insurgents.

While reacting to the report, Salkida who is renowned for dishing out exclusive stories about Boko Haram, took to his verified Twitter page to wonder why Nigerians are surprised at the development.

He wondered if any steps were taken by the government and Nigerians to stop a similar occurrence after Boko Haram said they would condemn her to slavery.

“Why, I wonder, do we pretend that leaving Leah behind won’t result in pregnancy?” he asked. “Since the terror group announced condemning her to slavery, is there any step or collective focus on preventing similar occurrences? She’s a mother, but I don’t know about the gender of the baby.”