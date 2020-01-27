Baby Found Dead In Washing Machine

Police in Russia have discovered a newborn baby dead in a washing machine.

Russian authorities said in an official report that the mother of the newborn Nadezhda Z, is facing a murder investigation after the baby was found dead.

Nadezhda Z, a 31-year-old hairdresser, gave birth to her fourth child prematurely during the night.

Her husband Denis called the ambulance in the morning after seeing his wife covered in blood, inside their home in the Talitsa, Sverdlovsk region.

A police source confirmed the baby had been put into the washing machine, and a murder investigation has been launched.

The mother, who is currently in hospital, said her baby was stillborn.

She is facing charges over the murder of her newborn child which under article 106 of the Russian Criminal Code, could lead to up to five years in jail.

Nadezhda who is well known in her town as a popular hairdresser was described by friends as a ‘good mother’.