AY Comedian Identifies Stereotype As Major Problem In Nollywood

Everyone has their opinion regarding performance of the Nollywood and for movie producer, AY Comedian, quite a number of damages have been done to the film industry as a result of same story lines.

AY who doubles as a top-notch comedian made this known during the ‘meet and greet/free movie viewing’ of his latest movie effort titled ‘Merry Men 2’.

According to the producer, Nollywood is far behind in meeting up with the standard of Hollywood which is considered the best in the world.

“The Nigerian audience love it when they don’t see you coming. When they are not able to predict what you want to do next. One of the things that the industry has suffered is stereotypes,” he said.

AY said that so many times when people hear about Nollywood movies, they believe it is the usual type which is ritual-themed, hence discouraging them from seeing the films.

“When people hear about Nollywood movies, they simply say ‘Na dem na’, they are going to give us the usual. But when you are among those trying to do something different, people would be eager to see what you have done. And when they go out with a message, a testimony that this is wholesome, it begins to attract everybody and that is what we trying to do.

“This is because quite a lot of damages have been done to Nollywood, especially when they start rating us from the days of like the home videos, and when everything you see is about rituals and the rest. So, a lot of people lost confidence in Nollywood but we are beginning to bring back that culture and then we are doing it in a more advanced format by taking our films to the cinemas.

“For you to put your hands in your pocket and bring out money to say you want to go and see a movie, a Nigerian film, it has to be worth your time, so that alone has put us on our toes, to deliver quality.

“Presently, Nollywood is second in the world to Hollywood, not in terms of quality though but quantity-wise. I think we are getting there. If you notice, our music industry has been able to do that to a great extent. They have been able to go beyond borders and appreciated internationally and Nigerians are now in tune with our own music even more than foreign music. It took time, steps and courage for people to come out and deliver quality content which is now what is happening with Nollywood.

“These days, the social media analysis that come from people, you understand that the audience are now aware that anything don’t go any longer.

“So, based on that, we are going to give Hollywood a run for their money and I will tell you why.

“That is why I have the confidence that a time will come that we are going to Hollywood a pretty run for their money. We don’t have their budget yet, but if you give us their kind of budget, we are going to do something worthwhile.”