Home » Atiku Reveals How Nigeria Can Overcome Lassa Fever, Coronavirus

Atiku Reveals How Nigeria Can Overcome Lassa Fever, Coronavirus

By - 10 minutes ago on January 27, 2020
Atiku Reveals How Nigeria Can Overcome Lassa Fever, Coronavirus

Atiku Abubakar/File Photo

Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has suggested ways Nigeria can win the battle against powering Lassa Fever in the country and put machinery in place to fight Coronavirus in case of emergency.

Lassa Fever is currently ravaging many states in Nigeria, with health officials battling to curtail the deadly disease.

Reacting to the development, Atiku said the Nigerian government needed to fight Lassa Fever with the same zeal it fought the deadly Ebola in 2014.

He said there must be swift response from health and emergency officials to battle Lassa Fever and get ready for the threat posed by Coronavirus.

“In 2014, Nigeria confronted and quashed the dreaded Ebola disease. The swift battle was won by careful screening and rapid isolation.

“Let us apply the same level of “world-class epidemiological detective work” in the case of Lassa Fever and the looming Coronavirus.

“Awareness and education are also the most potent tools for combating Lassa Fever and Coronavirus. Please share these materials with all family and friends,” he said.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Donatus Anichukwueze is a journalism graduate from the Lagos State University, School of Communication. He's a writer with a special interest in technology, sports, entertainment and politics. He's also a through and through Chelsea FC fan.

Add Concise To Homescreen.