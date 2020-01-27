Apostle Suleman Speaks On Purported Attack On ‘Family’

President of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Suleman Johnson has asked the general public to disregard rumours of an attack on him and his wife. Dr. Lizzy Suleman.

Concise News understands that some blogs had claimed that the fiery preacher was attacked alongside his wife recently.

According to the online reports, Apostle Suleman and Dr. Lizzy were ‘abducted’.

My wife and I are well and fine..discard any rumour that we were attacked..no attempts even…except in their feeble minds…some blogs are not better than cartoon network..RT.. — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) January 27, 2020

A tweet on Apostle Suleman’s verified handle reads on Monday evening: “My wife and I are well and fine..discard any rumour that we were attacked..no attempts even…except in their feeble minds…some blogs are not better than cartoon network.”

Meanwhile, the supposedly real report – going by a claim by Reno Omokri, former President Goodluck Jonathan’s erstwhile aide – is that pastors coming for an annual gathering with Apostle Suleman were attacked by suspected herdsmen at the weekend.

I am heartbroken today! Pastors coming for an annual gathering with @APOSTLESULEMAN were attacked by suspected herdsmen. One pastor was kidnapped. His wife shot in the head. Their 2 kids abandoned on the road. Does Nigeria still have a government?#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) January 26, 2020

Omokri further claimed on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday that one pastor was kidnapped, his wife shot in the head and their two children abandoned on the road.

Earlier on Saturday, Apostle Suleman had prayed for peace in Nigeria.