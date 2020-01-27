APC Governors Speak On Party Survival Beyond 2023

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have said that the party will continue to exist and be in power after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure in 2023.

Jigawa State Governor and Co-Chairman of the PGF Governance Programme Steering Committee, Muhammadu Badaru, made this known in response to a warning by the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, that the APC might disintegrate before 2023.

Fayemi said this while reacting to the reports on the move by some party members to remove Adams Oshiomhole as chairman of the APC.

However, Fayemi said the governors were instrumental to the emergence of Oshiomhole, adding that they only want to be respected as party leaders and have their views taken into consideration.

But Badaru said that the APC governors had got assurance from the president that he would support the party in any way to make sure it survives and waxes stronger even after his tenure.

The Jigawa governor also promised that the governors and the APC leaders will soon resolve the crisis rocking the party in different states.

Badaru said, “On the survival of the APC after the President, President Buhari made a commitment to the governors that he would support us in any way to make sure that the party survives and waxes stronger even after him.”

Also speaking on the crisis in the party, Badaru said, “What I will have to say on the party is that the leadership of the APC, Progressives Governors’ Forum, was working day and night to ensure that the issue is resolved.

“I assure you that Mr President is also looking at the issue to make sure that the leadership crisis is resolved and it will be resolved in no time.”