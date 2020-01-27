Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Latter Rain Assembly now called Citadel Global Community Church has said the establishment of Operation Amotekun is a pointer that Nigeria needs to restructure.

Concise News reports that the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) which is codenamed Operation Amotekun was launched earlier this month in Ibadan, Oyo State to tackle insecurity in the region.

The establishment of the outfit has caused controversies in the country with the Federal Government declaring it illegal, also.

While speaking during a service in his church in Lagos, Sunday, Bakare who was President Muhammadu Buhari’s running mate during the 2011 presidential election, argued that country cannot shy away from restructuring.

According to him, Nigerians need to discuss its nationhood, adding that almost every region in the West African nation is battling to make its voice heard.

“The proponents of Amotekun, particularly in the South, justify the move by referencing the Sharia police or Hisbah as a northern version of regional policing,” he said.

“The opponents, on the other hand, particularly from the North, express fears of possible regional political motivations. These are clear indications that the issues we swept under the carpet in past decades are still staring us in the face.

“We cannot continue to hide under the umbrella of one finger. It is time to address the underlying issues of nationhood and reset Nigeria on the path to predictable progress.

“The way forward for these recurring questions of federalism, including that of regional or state policing is to travel downwards to revisit the constitutional foundations while looking upwards with unwavering faith in our divinely ordained destiny as one strong, united nation, with a strong federal government and strong federating units; a nation in which government as an entity is close enough to serve the people and strong enough to protect them.”

He added that “We must not lose sight of the main issue in the Operation Amotekun debate, which is that the current mono-level security architecture has proved inadequate to combat the security challenges that confront not just the South-West but every zone in our nation. Security challenges such as kidnapping, herdsmen attacks, cattle rustling, terrorism and the porosity of our borders.”