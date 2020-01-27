Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Shortly after the death of American basket ball player, Kobe bryan was announced, singer Alicia Keys, and Boy II men paid him a tribute on Grammys stage.

Concise News reports that Bryant alongside his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, USA on Sunday, January 26, same day 62nd edition of Grammy held.

Hours after news broke of Kobe Bryant’s death, the Recording Academy paid tribute to the NBA legend.

Alicia Keys,who was the host of the event took the stage on Sunday night, telling the audience, “Earlier today, Los Angeles, America, and the whole wide world lost a hero. And we’re literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built.”

“We never imagined in a million years we’d have to start the show like this,” she went on. “So we wanted to do something that could describe, a tiny bit, how we all feel right now.”

Boyz II Men then joined her in a surprise performance of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” in honor of Bryant.

Just before the larger tribute, Lizzo opened the show by saying, “This one’s for Kobe” before launching into a powerhouse performance of “Cuz I Love You.”