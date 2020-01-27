South African rapper, AKA who was at rift with Burna Boy has described the afro-fusion as a champion, after he lost in the 62nd annual Grammy.

Concise News reports that Burna Boy lost in the Best World Music Album category to Beninese legend Angélique Kidjo.

Kidjo’s triumph for ‘Celia’ beat out fellow nominees Altin Gün (Gece), Bokanté and Metropole Orkest conducted by Jules Buckley (What Heat), Burna Boy (African Giant) and Nathalie Joachim with Spektral Quartet (Fanm D’Ayiti).

In his reaction, AKA said he still considers Burna Boy a winner and champion.

“What you should have done is focus on the positive instead of thinking about me and my country. In any case, Burna is still a champion. We still consider him a winner.”

In another tweet which appears to be response to critics, the South African rapper said has has never hated the “Ye” crooner, adding that all that happened between them was just a fight for his country.

He further described Burna Boy’s nomination as a huge achievement.

“I never hated Burna Boy. All I did was stand up for my country. I think it’s time to move past this narrative. It’s tired. Like I said, even a nomination is a huge achievement.” AKA tweeted.

Recall that the singer and AKA clashed on Twitter over xenophobic attacks and the afrobeat star on September 3, 2019, vowed not to visit South Africa.

AKA thereafter asked Burna Boy to prove he is truly African Giant by apologising to citizens of South Africa, but the Nigerian star refused.