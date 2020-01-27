Airplane Carrying 83 People Crashes In Afghanistan

A plane operated by Afghanistan’s state-owned airline Ariana reportedly carrying more than 80 people has crashed in the country’s central Ghazni province.

Local officials said an Ariana Afghan Airlines Boeing 737-400 went down in remote and mountainous Deh Yak district in Ghazni province.

Arif Noori, a spokesman for the provincial governor’s office in Ghazni city, said: “A Boeing plane belonging to the Ariana Afghan Airline, has crashed in the Sado Khel area of Deh Yak district of Ghazni province around 1:10 p.m. local time.”

As at the time of filing this report, the number of casualties was unclear and there were conflicting reports about the departure city and destination.

Local media said 83 people were on board flight FG507 when the state-owned plane went down south-west of Kabul at about 1.15pm local time on Monday.