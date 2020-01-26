Troops Stop Boko Haram Attacks In Borno

The Nigerian Army says troops of its Operation Lafiya Dole have stopped efforts by the Boko Haram insurgents to attack some soft targets in Borno.

The troops have also continued to decimate the insurgents from different encounters across the North East.

The Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Iliyasu reiterated the troops resolve to sustain their efforts until all the remnants of the Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province insurgents were completely wiped out.

He disclosed that the troops of 3 Battalion deployed in Gamborou-Ngala Local Government Area of Borno had on Jan. 18 repelled a Boko Haram attack on the Ngala Community.

According to him, the insurgents sneaked into the peaceful community in five gun trucks, motorcycles and a number of foot soldiers through the rear of a Humanitarian hub.

“They used a farm as cover with the heinous intent to unleash one of the most devastating terror attacks in recent times.

“Fortunately for the residents, the vigilant troops responded swiftly, engaging the criminals with overwhelming superior firepower, thereby forcing them to beat a hasty retreat in complete disarray.

“During the ensuing pursuit and exploitation embarked upon by the troops, one Boko Haram suicide truck driver strapped with a suicide vest was neutralised.