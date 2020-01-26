Home » Troops Stop Boko Haram Attacks In Borno

Troops Stop Boko Haram Attacks In Borno

By - 26 minutes ago on January 26, 2020
Troops Stop Boko Haram Attacks In Borno

Nigerian Army (Photo Courtesy: MySalaryScale)

The Nigerian Army says troops of its Operation Lafiya Dole have stopped efforts by the Boko Haram insurgents to attack some soft targets in Borno.

The troops have also continued to decimate the insurgents from different encounters across the North East.

The Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Iliyasu reiterated the troops resolve to sustain their efforts until all the remnants of the Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province insurgents were completely wiped out.

He disclosed that the troops of 3 Battalion deployed in Gamborou-Ngala Local Government Area of Borno had on Jan. 18 repelled a Boko Haram attack on the Ngala Community.

According to him, the insurgents sneaked into the peaceful community in five gun trucks, motorcycles and a number of foot soldiers through the rear of a Humanitarian hub.

“They used a farm as cover with the heinous intent to unleash one of the most devastating terror attacks in recent times.

“Fortunately for the residents, the vigilant troops responded swiftly, engaging the criminals with overwhelming superior firepower, thereby forcing them to beat a hasty retreat in complete disarray.

“During the ensuing pursuit and exploitation embarked upon by the troops, one Boko Haram suicide truck driver strapped with a suicide vest was neutralised.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Donatus Anichukwueze is a journalism graduate from the Lagos State University, School of Communication. He's a writer with a special interest in technology, sports, entertainment and politics. He's also a through and through Chelsea FC fan.

Add Concise To Homescreen.