Rerun Elections: Tambuwal’s PDP Wins Four Seats In Sokoto

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates winners of the rerun elections for Sokoto North/Sokoto South and Isa/Sabon-Birni Federal Constituencies.

Abubakar Abdullahi of PDP polled 68,985 votes to defeat the incumbent lawmaker, Bala Hassan, of All Progressives Congress (APC), who got 42,433 votes cast to win Sokoto North/Sokoto South House of Representatives seat.

Also, PDP’s Sa’idu Bargaja polled 44,490 votes to beat APC’s Sani Aminu-Isa who got 41,048 votes for Isa/Sabon-Birni federal constituency.

INEC spokesman Musa Abubakar said on Sunday that the results were declared at the election collation centres.

In the rerun elections for Binji and Sokoto North state House of Assembly, Sarki Arzika of PDP polled 18,516 votes to defeat APC’s Hassan Faru who got 16,847 votes to win Sokoto North.

Also, PDP’s Sahabi Umar polled 12,880 votes to overcome APC’s Bature Muhammad who got 10,591 votes in the Binji state constituency contest.